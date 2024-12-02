Big Fish teams up with Coinbase for Bitcoin payments

Big Fish online games can now be purchased directly from Big Fish with Bitcoin. Several of the company’s online games will accept Bitcoin for in-application payments. To use Bitcoin on Big Fish, players can buy using a Coinbase wallet, or any other Bitcoin wallet solution.

Founded in 2002, Big Fish is a producer of games. In 2013, the company’s mobile revenues were almost 50% of its overall gross revenue.

Bitcoin is a form of digital currency that only exists online and is not controlled by any central financial authority, putting the control of the currency in the hands of the user. It allows people to transfer value to anyone, anywhere on the internet, without the traditional fees, commissions or currency exchange rates.