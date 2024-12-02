Big Commerce Live in Germany, Spain, and Mexico

Big Commerce’s flexible platform and good partner network allows local merchants to build, scale, and grow their B2B and B2C businesses internationally, while leveraging omnichannel capabilities.

The company’s latest expansion comes only six months after its launch in three other European markets (France, Italy, and the Netherlands) and marks its entrance in Latin America.

Merchants interested in partnering with Big Commerce can benefit from a free trial where they can launch and grow their business internationally, discover new channels for revenue, and leverage local support for future growth. They can also build B2B storefronts and transition their businesses online.