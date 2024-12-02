Big Bazaar partners MobiKwik for mobile wallet service

The tie-up will be extended to other Future Group entities like Central, Brand Factory, Home Town and e-Zone in the coming quarter.

MobiKwik wallet users can pay via their mobile at any Big Bazaar payment counter by sharing their registered MobiKwik mobile number and a one-time-password (OTP) for verification of the transaction. This cashless and cardless shopping experience is now live across over 240 Big Bazaar stores across India.

MobiKwiks partners include names like Cafe Coffee Day, WHSmith, PVR, Dominos, Pizza Hut, Myntra, Jabong, MakeMyTrip, Yatra, BookMyShow, JustEat, eBay, ShopClues and Pepperfry.

MobiKwik claims to have over 17 million mobile wallet users and 50,000 merchants on board.