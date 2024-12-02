BIDV chooses Surecomp for digital trade finance transformation

The main goal of Surecomp is to implement a new end-to-end trade finance solution. Surecomp will accelerate BIDV’s trade finance digitisation plans. US-based Surecomp’s DOKA-NG and allNETT solutions will support the ongoing growth and digitisation plans of BIDV, who is Vietnam’s largest bank by total assets.

Hanoi-based BIDV was the receiver of the latest large investment by a South Korean firm in the Southeast Asian country. South Korea’s Hana Bank agreed to buy a 15% stake in the bank, with a deal value of USD 874 million.