



Through this move, Bitget Wallet seeks to expand its real-world utility and advance its commitment to making crypto payments as optimal as possible, as well as accessible for everyday use. Solana Pay is an open-source payment framework developed on Solana that allows decentralised, instant, and cost-efficient payments. The integration with Bitget Wallet was supported by a collaboration with Venta, a Solana-powered payment provider delivering scalable infrastructure for real-world blockchain payments.











How will the integration work?

The integration aims to enable Bitget Wallet users to scan Solana Pay QR codes to complete transactions, utilising stablecoins such as USDC and other Solana tokens. This capability supports both in-store and online payments, with the company planning compatibility for national QR code systems in regions such as Southeast Asia and Latin America. Additionally, transactions are settled directly from the user’s wallet, fee-efficiently, and without any intermediaries required. This move comes as part of Bitget Wallet’s expanding PayFi suite, which seeks to increase the practicality of crypto in the commerce space.

Furthermore, Bidget Wallet now provides a complete Solana feature set across Trade, Earn, Pay, and Discover. Users can access Solana-native limit order trading via integration with Jupiter DEX, perform cross-chain swaps, and stake SOL through the wallet’s Earn suite. At the same time, the wallet supports reclaiming idle SOL through Solana account rent refunds, offers built-in MEV protection, and allows gas fee coverage leveraging GetGas with Solana Paymaster. Users can also explore a variety of Solana-based Dapps directly within the app.

These new features underline Bidget Wallet’s allegiance to scaling accessibility to on-chain finance, while also making it more efficient and secure for users using the Solana network. The wallet supports over 130 blockchains, provides swaps across a broad range of DEXs, and connects users to Web3 apps in a safe, self-custodial environment.