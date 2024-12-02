BIBD to introduce NFC mobile payment in Brunei

BIBD NEXGEN Wallet will enable users to make payments at card terminals worldwide through their phones. BIBD already presented their NFC system called the BIBD NEXGEN Wallet, which will be incorporated into their upcoming update of their mobile application V3.9.

The service syncs up a users’ debit or virtual card to the wallet – thus, users can make instantaneous payments with their mobile at any Mastercard or Visa terminal, locally or abroad, without having to use a card.

BIBD has recently introduced several contactless payments through their mobile app under their NEXGEN initiative, which aims to pioneer Brunei’s transition towards a digital economy and a cashless society. These include QuickPay, which allows businesses and customers to exchange payments using QR codes without the need for a card terminal.