



The founders of the German airline Hahn Air established FinMont to provide the travel industry with a solution that integrates both B2C and B2B payments, compared to other options currently available. By combining these payment types into a single view, decision-makers can easily spot and address inefficiencies in their existing payment processes.

Global payment platform offers a variety of payment methods

With this new collaboration, FinMont’s global payment platform will facilitate a variety of payment methods and ensure an improved transaction process, upgraded by fraud detection capabilities. Its intuitive interface fosters trust and promotes the growth of Bhutan Airlines' ecommerce services, aiming to create a dependable experience for travellers.

Officials of Bhutan Airlines declared that by collaborating with FinMont, Bhutan Airlines has made significant progress in making the travel experience more convenient and efficient for passengers. This allows travellers to concentrate on their journey without the burden of financial concerns.

Payment methods in the travel experience

Travellers have a wide array of options at their disposal, from traditional cash and credit cards to modern solutions like mobile wallets and contactless payments.

Credit and debit cards remain the most widely accepted payment methods worldwide, offering security and ease of use. Many cards also offer travel rewards, such as points or miles, which can be redeemed for future trips or upgrades.

Mobile payment solutions like Apple Pay, Google Wallet, and other digital wallets allow travellers to make purchases quickly and securely with their smartphones. These options are particularly useful in urban areas and tech-savvy destinations where contactless payments are common.

For those travelling to remote locations or places where electronic payments are less accessible, carrying a small amount of local currency is advisable. Currency exchange services at airports or local banks can help you acquire the needed cash, although checking exchange rates beforehand can save on conversion fees.

Travellers can also benefit from prepaid travel cards, which can be loaded with funds in the desired currency before departure. This not only helps in managing budgets but also provides a safety net in case of lost or stolen cards.