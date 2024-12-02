BHMI to support back office functionality of the Zelle Network

The Zelle Network connects financial institutions and enables consumers and businesses to send fast digital payments to other parties with bank accounts in the US.

Early Warning Services selected Concourse with the primary focus on addressing dispute/chargeback management requirements of Zelle.

Baldwin Hackett & Meeks (BHMI) is a provider of product-based software solutions focused on the back office processing of electronic payment transactions. The company is the creator of the Concourse Financial Software Suite, an integrated collection of back office products allowing companies to adapt to the rapidly changing world of payments.