BHMI and NCR Atleos partner to offer transaction processing software

BHMI has revealed that NCR Atleos has agreed to resell BHMI’s Concourse Financial Software Suite, which is a real-time payment processing solution that performs back-office functions such as settlement, reconciliation, disputes management, and fees processing.











NCR Atleos facilitates banks and retailers to deliver augmented self-service banking experiences for consumers, supports one of the largest footprints of ATMs and as a global leader of ATM and POS transaction technologies, and supports a comprehensive payments software platform that is enabling financial services companies to reduce costs, increase business agility, and create a competitive edge.

Officials from BHMI said they are happy that NCR Atleos is adding Concourse to its software portfolio. Concourse's continuous processing architecture and powerful rules engine make it ideally suited to complement the market defining solution set being offered by NCR Atleos.





Previous companies that tapped the Concourse solution

In July 2021, Australia-based payments and regulated data services provider Cuscal has chosen BHMI's Concourse solution to support Australia's New Payments Platform (NPP) PayTo initiative.

The NPP is a real-time payments system, and PayTo allows users to authorise third parties for initiating payments on their behalf at the NPP network level. BHMI's Concourse, currently supporting Cuscal's NPP settlement and disputes processing, will extend its capabilities to include reporting functions and support for disputes related to PayTo investigations and claims, ensuring alignment with ISO 20022 standards for seamless end-to-end payments.





What does BHMI do?

BHMI is a highly regarded provider of software solutions designed to manage the back-office processing of electronic payment transactions. The company is known for its flagship product, the Concourse Financial Software Suite, which is a dynamic and flexible software solution for the back-office processing of electronic payments, including debit card, credit card, mobile, P2P, real-time payments, ATM, and POS.

Concourse's continuous processing architecture and powerful rules engine make it a suitable choice for companies looking to modernise and optimise their back-office payment operations.