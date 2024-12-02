BHIM UPI goes live at NEOPAY terminals in the UAE

This initiative will help Indians who travel to the UAE to make payments using BHIM UPI across NEOPAY-enabled shops and merchant stores. NIPL and NEOPAY, the payment subsidiary of Mashreq bank, partnered in 2021 to create the acceptance infrastructure in the UAE.

This partnership aims to transform the C2B payment experience for Indian travellers in the UAE and to provide a boost to digital payments in the country.

UPI is an instant real-time payment system developed by the National Payments Corporation of India for facilitating inter-bank transactions. The mobile-based payments system has become one of the most prominent forms of digital payments. In the financial year 2022, UPI enabled 45.6 billion transactions, worth USD 1 trillion.