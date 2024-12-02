Bharti Airtel partners BGFIBank for mobile money services

Following the agreement, Airtel Money and BGFIBank Group are set to launch products and services in Gabon, Republic of Congo, Democratic Republic of Congo and Madagascar, including mobile savings account, mobile loans and international money transfer services.

Thus, Airtel Money customers that are BGFIBank account holders are set to be able to transfer money between their bank accounts and Airtel Money, check their BGIF account balance, confirm transactions on their BGIF accounts, order cheque books and ATM cards and access to bank statements.

In recent news, Bharti Airtel has entered a cross-border remittance partnership with South African telecommunications network MTN Group to enable mobile money transfer between the two West African countries of Ivory Coast and Burkina Faso.