Bharti Airtel, MTN in mobile money service deal in West Africa

MTN Mobile Money enables users to perform local and international money transfers, make utility and other service payments, purchase airtime and access range of mobile financial products. MTNs mobile money service has approximately 15 million registered users spread over 14 countries.

The Central Bank of West African States has supported in enabling the service to the customers.

In recent news, MTN Ghana and African financial institution Ecobank have partnered to extend cardless ATM services to Ecobank ATMs across Ghana.