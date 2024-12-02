BharatX partners with Snitch to offer BNPL services





Following this partnership, the customers of Snitch will have the possibility to pay for their orders and purchases in three instalments, instead of paying the entire amount at once at the beginning. This process will not take extra added costs or fees, as the aim of the collaboration is to make the online payments and shopping experience easier and more efficient for the clients.

Snitch enabled the white-labelled BNPL option provided by BharatX on its checkout page. The Pay-in-3 feature is available to Snitch customers while using a Shopify plug-in, and the clients only need to pay one-third of the total amount of billing at the moment of payment. The rest of the money can be paid in the next 2 months, and the transactions will be carried out using a secure and efficient gateway.

The communication between the customer and the company will take place only on the Whatsapp platform, without the need for any parties to visit other applications or websites.

This will allow customers to make digital purchases with more convenience and safety while using the Snitch platform.

Any customer can integrate the BharatX `Pay-in-3` plug-in on their devices, in a fast and secure way. After arriving on the checkout page, they can access the credit feature without needing to know any other formalities or do any documentation.











BharatX’s services

BharatX is a fintech startup that offers customers and organisations credit-as-a-feature services, including Khata, Try and Buy, Pay-in-3, Pat Later, and Postpaid solutions. All of those products can be enabled on the mobile application, where customers can benefit from them more freely.

The Try and Buy product offers users the possibility to order an item without paying for them in advance: any customer can place an order on the app using the Try and Buy option at the checkout page, and no upfront payment is charged from them. After the product is delivered, the customer can try it and make an opinion based on their own experience. If the purchase reaches the expectations and preferences of the customer, they go back on the application and make the payment, if not, they return it.

Another feature, called Pay Later, allows clients to purchase the wanted items on credit while making the actual full payment on a preferred day of the following month. The client reaches the checkout page and makes the purchase without making the upfront transaction at that moment. After the items are selected and added to the cart, the customer can choose to pay the bill on a certain day of the month based on the date the order is made. They can also get to pay in bi-monthly credit cycles.

