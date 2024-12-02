BharatX expands into medical lending with Zenifi acquisition

This move allows BharatX to enter the medical lending sector, leveraging Zenifi's established presence in healthcare lending services. Zenifi, founded in 2023, specializes in offering zero-cost and low-cost EMI solutions to enhance conversion rates for healthcare providers, particularly by providing EMI options for walk-in patients.

The acquisition comes after a longstanding partnership between BharatX and Zenifi, with Zenifi being among the first to utilize BharatX's lending platform to offer credit. The integration of Zenifi into BharatX allows the former to leverage the latter's established platform for enhanced operational efficiency.

BharatX, backed by Y Combinator, operates as a consumer lending fintech startup with a focus on enabling credit for the Indian middle class through Embedded Credit Products. The startup provides a platform for brands and websites to integrate credit features into their apps and websites seamlessly, primarily focusing on BNPL and other credit products through white-labelled APIs and software development kits (SDKs).





Partnering Snitch

In January 2023 BharatX announced a partnership with Snitch to introduce the new 'SnitchPay' product, featuring a Buy Now, Pay Later functionality. Through this collaboration, Snitch's customers will now have the option to split their payments into three instalments, offering greater flexibility compared to paying the full amount upfront.

This payment method incurs no additional costs or fees, underscoring the shared goal of simplifying and enhancing the online payment and shopping experience for clients. Snitch has integrated BharatX's white-labelled BNPL option into its checkout page, enabling customers to utilize the Pay-in-3 feature seamlessly.

Customers can opt to pay one-third of the total amount at the time of purchase, with the remaining balance spread across the following two months. Transactions are processed securely through an efficient gateway, ensuring a smooth payment experience for users.