BGZ BNP Paribas implements Backbase omnichannel banking platform

This project aims to boost the bank’s operations, as it introduces a new digital platform and drives the use of agile project management throughout the organisation.

As part of its new “Fast Forward” strategy, BGZ BNP Paribas Bank has focused on digitization and simplified processes as being key success factors. This strategy will make the organisation more agile and ready to respond to market changes.

The partner-led implementation incorporates Backbase agile project management and architecture support. Initially, internet banking will be moved over to the new platform, but plans are to move to a single architecture, and implement Backbase mobile as part of this. BGZ BNP Paribas Bank is also changing the way it develops and runs projects, with a heavy emphasis on fintechs, digital, and Continuous Integration Continuous Development (CICD).