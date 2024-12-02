BGL BNP Paribas launches AI digital assistant

Called Genius, it is a personalised and intelligent digital assistant for sending messages in the form of advice, alerts and recommendations to be used for budgeting and to monitor spending.

The AI has been developed in collaboration with fintech company Personetics and is capable of analysing trends in client spending, classifying purchases and payments made, alerting clients to any unusual transactions or cash flow problems and, in general, providing tips on smart banking behaviour.

Genius is described as a self-learning service that adapts its messages based on ratings given by users.

The new service is available by default in the banking app for smartphones for no additional cost and can be disabled at any time.

BGL BNP Paribas is part of the BNP Paribas Group. It offers a range of financial products and bancassurance solutions to individuals, professionals, businesses and private banking clients.