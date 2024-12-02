BGL BNP Paribas joins forces with Digicash for m-payment app

Digicash is now issued by four Luxembourg-based retail banks making it available to more than 80% of primary accounts.

Digicash m-payment app allows BGL BNP Paribas client base to pay with their smartphones. The application can be downloaded from the App Store as well as Google Play and enables customers to pay both in stores or remotely. Payments are made straight from bank accounts without the need for a card or a prepaid account in-between.

BGL BNP Paribas has chosen to link the Digicash application to its Premium Benefits loyalty scheme, which allows its clients to increase their bonus pot with every payment made in a shop or online or even with the settlement of invoices.