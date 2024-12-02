Beyond to use CardFlights SwipeSimple mobile point-of-sale

Beyond is a financial technology and transactions company that offers a suite of business tools and services including payment processing, employee management (payroll, HR, compliance), lending, and point-of-sale.

CardFlight builds and operates mobile point of sale technology that helps tens of thousands of merchants accept credit card payments on iOS and Android devices. They work with 15 of the top 50 merchant acquirers in the US.

SwipeSimple is a secure EMV-enabled mobile payment acceptance suite that includes an EMV chip card reader, mobile application for iOS and Android, and a back-office web dashboard for merchants to accept payments and manage their businesses. SwipeSimple is built with key layers of security including point to point encryption and a PCI level 1 compliant payment gateway.

The mobile point-of-sale product allows merchants to accept EMV chip card payments on a smartphone or tablet, manage inventory in real-time, accept payments without an internet connection and adjust tip and tax levels.