Beyond launches payment processor for vacation rentals

After gaining experience from working with property managers, it was clear that payments through their direct booking site was a friction point impacting their overall revenue management strategy. Now with Tally incorporated into Beyond’s other revenue management solutions, property managers will be able to maximise profitability in a volatile economy with a frictionless checkout that increases conversions, has low flat rates, and no hidden fees.











According to representatives from Beyond, the intricacies of handling payments for short-term rentals can be challenging. With a decade of experience in the field, they recognised the need for property managers to have dependable, user-friendly, and efficient payment processing solutions that cater to their specific needs. The duration for which a payment processor holds their funds should never be a concern for property managers. Beyond's objective is to offer products and services that enable customers to enhance earnings and optimise gains. They’re happy that Tally's human-centred approach to payment acceptance will contribute to their growth within the vacation rental sector.





A PCI-compliant solution for seamless transactions

Tally establishes trust with a PCI-compliant payment gateway, and advanced fraud prevention and detection. It also accepts all major credit/debit cards, ACH, Apple Pay, and Google Pay, with a behind-the-scenes dashboard for property management organisations to manage daily payouts and reconciliation, transactions, disputes, and automate collections through either one-time payments or automated billing schedules. The Beyond team built the solution to ensure installation is simple and there is no development needed.

Tally is currently available for all customers utilising Barefoot's PMS, and is a Barefoot preferred partner, as well as anyone utilising Beyond's Signal booking engine. With Tally, property managers are able to:

Reduce friction at checkout and boost conversion — accept all major credit cards/debit cards, including Google Pay and Apple Pay, and ACH across platforms;

Make their accountant's life easy with a dashboard that caters to all payment processing needs — a transaction log, dispute resolution details, batch reconciliation, and more (all easily exportable);

Benefit from their team of longtime vacation rental advocates that backs customers every step of the way — from onboarding and transitioning processors to adding new GPay to a direct website, managing disputes, and more.

What does Beyond do?

Beyond is a revenue management solution to help unlock new ways to make money with vacation rentals. Their platform has helped customers increase their revenue per available night by up to 35%, and increase their annual revenue by up to 40%.

Since pioneering dynamic pricing for the short-term rental market in 2013, Beyond has supported over 350,000 properties in more than 15,000 locations worldwide and our unparalleled access to and analysis of real-time, global short-term rental data powers their ability to unlock, inform, and automate action for short-term rental managers and owners.