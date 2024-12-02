Beyon Money launches Beyon Money Checkout





The Beyon Money Checkout service was launched in partnership with financial technology company Ottu, and it was designed to optimise the overall landscape of merchant solutions in the region of Bahrain, as well as other Middle Eastern areas.

Beyon Money Checkout will enable clients to simplify the procedure of processing transactions, which is set to lead to cost savings for traders and merchants. At the same time, Beyon Money users will be enabled to benefit from a secure and optimised payment experience, with transactions being completed instantly by using their phone number that is registered with Beyon Money. This will eliminate the need for customers to enter their payment card details.

The collaboration with Ottu is also set to improve the process of development and expansion of Beyon Money’s solutions by providing merchants in Bahrain with the possibility to integrate the Beyon Money Checkout product into their ecommerce channels in a secure and efficient manner.

Beyon Money’s recent strategy of development

Financial super application Beyon Money had multiple partnerships and launches in the last couple of months, covering several different geographic regions around the world.

At the beginning of February 2023, the Netherlands-based fintech company TerraPay announced its collaboration with Beyon Money in order to optimise outward remittances from Bahrain to multiple key integrated networks.

Throughout this strategic deal, Terrapy and Beyon Money aimed to provide clients with the possibility to access a large addressable remitters market in the region of Bahrain, in order to make transactions and payments across key corridors more secure and efficient. The procedure was set to allow users to leverage a safe, affordable, and fast network for real-time payouts for their families, friends, loved ones, and acquaintances.

In addition, the customers of the companies were enabled to make instant payments and transfers from Nahrain to several other countries around the world, such as India, Pakistan, Nepal, Indonesia, Thailand, Ghana, Cameroon, Uganda, Philippines, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Kenya, and more.

Earlier in 2022, the US-based money transfer company MoneyGram announced its partnership with financial super application Beyon Money in order to allow clients in Bahrain to send funds internationally in near real-time.

Beyon Money was set to give customers in Bahrain the capability to connect to local bank accounts in order to review all their transactions in one place, as well as to access financial insights needed to observe payments and spending habits. At the same time, users were enabled to send money abroad to many countries around the world, in a secure and efficient manner. The strategic deal aimed to complement the application’s existing solutions by improving its overall remittance capabilities.



