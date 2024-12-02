Bexs partners with Coda Payments

Bexs offers the industry technology and regulatory expertise to remit multiple payments made in Brazil through the Codashop gamer wallet, Codacash, to the Coda Payments headquarters in Singapore using automated transactions and providing security and compliance. As a result of the partnership, Brazilian gamers will benefit from a fluid payments experience using various local payment methods, such as Pix, AME, PicPay, Mercado Pago, and bank transfer.

Codashop expects to generate value by building loyalty among Brazilian users, offering a range of local payment methods and benefits. The short-term goal is to increase the customer base by up to 10% with the introduction of Codacash. The wallet is readily available in Brazil and offers gamers several benefits. Codashop has built-in two-factor SMS authentication and with Codacash, gamers can top-up their wallets and profit from cashback.

The partnership will soon include other segments with payout transactions processed by Bexs Pay, the Group’s cross-border payment arm. Coda Payments company officials stated that they are happy to team with Bexs to bridge the gap between people and democratise financial access to games and apps. Regardless of the payment method Bexs’ customers will be able to add funds to their digital wallets whenever they want.