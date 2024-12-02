Bexs Banco partners with PayMyTuition





PayMyTuition’s platform enables students to access a customised experience to make tuition payments that supplies them with payment methods, providing students with payment and timing flexibility. Students fill in the amount they want to transfer to the university, they then select the country of origin, and choose their preferred payment method. PayMyTuition guarantees payment to the school with tracking transparency for students with transactions processed within 24 hours.

The partnership arrives at a moment when the world is forced to use digital processes in education, paving the way for Brazilians to study abroad without leaving the country. A recent survey conducted by Google identified growth of 130% in searches for non-degree graduate programs offered via distance learning during these times of physical distancing in Brazil.