Betzest online casino partners Neteller and Skrill

The freshly-inked deal will see the two electronic payment providers facilitate transactions for players. Neteller and Skrill are both owned and operated by the UK-based global payments company Paysafe Group and are used to instantly transfer payments and money through the internet.

The two services can already be use on the virtual venue‘s cashier for depositing and withdrawing winnings, offering real-time payouts for players.

On the heels of the current deal, the operator closed a similar agreement with global ewallet ecoPayz, powered and operated by PSI-Pay.