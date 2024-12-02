BetVictor introduces two-factor authentication

Developed in-house, the multi-factor authentication will protect against compromised account details and reduce the risk of a customers falling victim to fraud or identity theft.

BetVictor has introduced 2FA via SMS, meaning every new and existing customer that opts in will receive a unique code on their mobile device to authenticate their registration.

Jonathan De La Rosa, CTO at BetVictor, said that a large number of cyber-attacks are password related and integrating multi-factor authentication on their platforms, demonstrates a continued efforts to safeguard customers’ data.