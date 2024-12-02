Bettium announces initial listing of BETT

The global decentralised platform enables users to bet on sporting events against each other, using Big Data, and established experts to facilitate forecasts and strategy. Bettium provides direct access to AI, Big Data, and analytical tools to help the bettor make smart bets against peers.

As the online betting market has doubled over the last decade, reaching USD 52 billion in 2018, growth is expected to increase further, as US states begin to regulate sports betting after 2018’s landmark US Supreme Court decision.

Bettium will use blockchain technology and smart contracts to carry out deposits, payments, transactions, and cover risks, eliminating the drawbacks associated with traditional systems. Moreover, the company’s aim is to align the capabilities of professionals and amateurs through its intelligent platform algorithms, providing the latter with expert advice, bespoke analytical services, and access to Big Data.