Betcade launches first mobile payments solution for gambling

By Q1, Betcade Pay will begin to process UK consumers on Visa and MasterCard, which is available with and without charge-back protection and bank transfers.

It will host more than 50 global payment methods by the end of the quarter as the service launches throughout Europe, with more methods continuously being added during 2017.

Already an FCA licensed payment institution in the UK, as well as PCI compliant, Betcade Pay stores all personal identifiable information within the EU. As a payment facilitator, payments made are immediately passed onto the operators themselves, allowing them to have full autonomy with their loyal and trusted users.