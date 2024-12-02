Betalo signs agreement with Nordea

The collaboration means that Nordea’s customers will be offered to use Betalo’s mobile payments services.

Betalo’s mobile app offers the possibility to use a card to send money abroad, transfer to Swedish bank accounts, and make bill payments. The collaboration will have Nordea marketing Betalo’s services to their 1.8 million private customers and Betalo will integrate Nordea cards into their mobile application.

Going forward, the companies seek to offer Nordea’s Nordic customers a user-friendly way to make cross border payments.