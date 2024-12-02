Betalo launches Swedish neobank PFC

PFC offers a free contactless Mastercard card and an app. The bank says it doesn’t add any fees or extra charges when the card is used abroad.

It offers the options to activate, freeze the card, change PIN, order a new card and chat with support – in the app. Users can personalise their financial feeds on the app to set goals.

In terms of upcoming features, these include budgeting and expense tracking, bill splitting, automatic currency converter, and joint accounts.