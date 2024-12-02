Beta version of Finturis blockchain based invoice financing platform goes live

Through its beta platform, Finturi will connect select few businesses with financiers and enable businesses to get a loan against their invoice within 24 hours. Finturi’s platform is an example of a real-life use case of blockchain technology. It demonstrates how blockchain technology and artificial intelligence can be used together to help businesses get access to money in a secure, low-cost, quick and easy manner.

The global alternative finance market size is predicted to grow by USD 472.41 billion during 2018-2022 according to the latest market research report by Technavio. A key factor driving the growth of the market is the quick and easy access to credit. Alternative finance provides quick and easy access to credit unlike financial institutions making it a lucrative option for small and medium-sized enterprises.