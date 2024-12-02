Best Western selects Google Wallet for booking and payment solutions

The brand will integrate Google Wallet within the Android version of its Best Western application and mobile website viewed through a browser on any device, allowing customers to complete their reservation through this platform.

By adopting Google Wallet, Best Western is reducing the amount of steps consumers need to take to complete a mobile reservation. Once a customer selects their hotel within the Best Western mobile application or mobile website, they can complete their reservation using the Buy with Google button.

Google Wallet is a mobile payment system that enables customers to store their credit and debit cards or loyalty cards. With SSL-encryption and fraud monitoring, Google Wallet also provides an added level of security for online payments.

In recent news, online ticket marketplace TicketNetwork.com has added Google Wallet as a payment option for customers that use its desktop and mobile websites.