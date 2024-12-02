Best Buy, Kendra Scott test 'appointment shopping' to secure social distancing

Although Best Buy prepares to reopen some of its locations, safety measures will be taken. Therefore, shoppers will be asked to make an online appointment to make sure each store doesn't become too crowded, Today.com stated.

Likewise, jewellery retailer Kendra Scott will reopen 23 locations in Texas to customers who make an appointment in advance online before visiting the jewellery retailer. Moreover, everyone has to wear masks, while customers who have appointments will need to ring the doorbell outside the store, where they'll be welcomed by a stylist and taken inside to shop. Furthermore, Kendra Scott is offering curbside pickup for customers that prefer to shop online and pick up their purchases in the parking lot.

Overall, as stated by Today.com, commercial real estate company Simon Property Group announced at least 49 malls in ten states are set to reopen, with new safety measures to be introduced due to social distancing.