Best Buy Canada partners with PingPong





Following this announcement, by leveraging PingPong’s easy-to-integrate, secure, and efficient API, Best Buy Canada is set to accelerate the process of expanding on an international scale, as well as facilitate payouts to international sellers.

In addition, by using PingPong’s global capability, Best Buy Canada will be given the opportunity to unlock new revenue streams and cross-border operational efficiencies. Both companies will continue to focus on meeting the needs, preferences, and demands of clients and users in an ever-evolving market, while prioritising the process of remaining compliant with the regulatory requirements and laws of the industry as well.











More information on the Best Buy Canada x PingPong partnership

PingPong represents a global cross-border payments platform that offers its clients and partners an API-first transaction platform developed to integrate with enterprises in order to send, manage, and receive money transfers on a global scale. Best Buy Canada is a large omnichannel retailer, operating the Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Best Buy Express, and Geek Squad brands.

Through this partnership, PingPong’s global network and ecosystem are set to unlock new revenue streams for Best Buy Canada, as the latter continues to focus on expanding its marketplace to new sellers around the world. The partnership represents an important step in its international development strategy, as the integration has facilitated a swift onboarding procedure.

According to the official press release, the initiative is expected to increase Gross Merchandise Volume (GMV), reduce operational overheads, as well as enhance both the seller and buyer experience.