Best Buy accepts Chase Pay in app and on site

This agreement enables Best Buy to join a host of merchants in signing up to accept Chase Pay, allowing Chase customers to pay for purchases in an easy, secure, and rewarding way. Best Buy is a provider of technology products, services and solutions to consumers and small business owners.

Almost three quarters of Americans live within 15 minutes of one of Best Buy’s nearly 1,400 US stores. The company is also a key member of the Merchant Customer Exchange (MCX), a strategic Chase Pay relationship.

Chase is a large US credit card issuer based on loans outstanding. The bank’s customers have more than 90 million consumer credit and debit card accounts, and nearly 24 million actively use the Chase mobile banking app.

Chase Pay is live with selected online merchants and will be available for Chase customers to use at participating merchants’ registers and in apps, later this year.