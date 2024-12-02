Berg Money launches fintech platform

Small and medium-sized businesses using the platform will be enabled to open accounts and carry out transactions in a multitude of currencies, as the platform aims to facilitate international trade, while simultaneously decreasing operating-associated costs and FX (foreign exchange) charges.

The company’s solution is believed to further their customers’ ability of competing in a global marketplace that is increasingly complex, by providing the transparency and efficiency needed when addressing cross-border payments. Berg’s platform is built having in mind the improvement of operating efficiency, as well as the customer experience when it comes to either buying or selling goods and services overseas. Offering solutions for customer onboarding, technical support and relationship management for its customers, the platform is believed to help create a radically improved customer experience.

SMEs are now enabled to access multiple payment services on their platform through a single portal, with Berg looking to reconstruct how payments services are provided to SMEs.











Speaking of the launch, company officials have stated that they are looking to provide to their customers a better experience and improved service levels, something they aim to do by having introduced their platform to provide companies with the reliability and transparency needed when doing business internationally. The company looks to remove the complexities associated with opening a business account and offer payment services that are more affordable than the ones associated with street banks and legacy providers. When it comes to the onboarding process, the company is looking to have the boarding and activation of customers done in the same day, but as of now this is supposedly done under 48 hours, from start to finish.

As an increased number of companies is looking to extend globally and trade in multiple currencies with various counterparts simultaneously, powerful payment rails have begun to be considered a critical component when it comes to a company’s commercial success. Simultaneously, SMEs do not have the option of accessing modern payment infrastructures or are being declined by traditional financial services providers. As Berg Business targets the ecommerce segments, its payments solutions are aimed at enabling customers to reach their businesses’ expansion and scalability at an international level.

Built on cloud architecture, the platform is accessible 24/7 from any location, and enables businesses to open business accounts, pay and be paid and operate in multiple currencies at favourable exchange rates.





Berg Money company mission

Berg Money is a financial technology platform looking to enable companies to open business account and providing payment services to SMEs and startups across Europe and the Middle East, aiming to help businesses with payments’ optimisation and with saving on operating costs when doing international business. Berg Business provides in-house technology for customer onboarding automation and cross-border payments simplification. The fintech provides integrated financial solutions which include local and international payments, company card programmes, foreign exchange services, and business loans.