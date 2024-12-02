Benfica to allow crypto payments from next season

Starting from next season, fans be able to pay for match tickets, club jerseys, and other merchandise in crypto-currency. Benfica is not the first football club to be involved in crypto-currency, as Italian Champions Juventus and French champions PSG have both flirted with crypto-currencies. Juventus even thought of the idea of launching their own club token.

However, Benfica’s move is significant for crypto though, since the club will allow its fans to transact in crypto at the club’s stadium – The Estadio da Luz – and access their favorite club merchandise. Benfica’s decision of embracing cryptos is courtesy of UTRUST, a crypto payments processing company which uses its own ETH- based token UTK. UTRUST’s core technology will offer Benfica security and convenience of crypto-currency payments, while protecting the club from market volatility. It will also reduce processing fees and eliminate credit card chargebacks and fraudulent payments.