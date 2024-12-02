The public will be able to participate in BenefitPay's open beta test, which will welcome consumer feedback, highlight their expectations within the app, and suggest new innovations, which BENEFIT will seek to implement in the new revamped version of the BenefitPay application by downloading the beta test from the official website of BENEFIT company.











Feedback for enhancing contactless payments

Company officials stated that they are happy to introduce beta testing and engage with users to co-create innovative product features. They are taking a significant step toward developing one of the strongest electronic wallet payment apps yet. This is an enhancement to the service that their customers value in their everyday lives - therefore, it is important to solicit their feedback.

BENEFIT is dedicated to supporting the local community in prospering by providing them with customer-centric and unparalleled payment solutions that satisfy all of their cashless payment needs. The beta testing period will last a few weeks, with enrolled consumers invited to provide feedback using the channels and contact email offered within the BenefitPay application. The enhanced features will provide a dynamic, innovative, and agile solution to payment acceptance and greater autonomy.

BenefitPay aims to deliver user friendly, seamless, and quick cashless payments, and the beta testing process will generate valuable insight into customers’ wants and needs, empowering them further by cementing the application's efficient and streamlined operations. It is also worth noting that BenefitPay has witnessed substantial growth in the number of users from all industries and segments, with over 900K active users, as per the press release.





What does BENEFIT do?

BENEFIT was established in 1997 and is licensed by the Central Bank of Bahrain (CBB) as an ancillary service provider to the Kingdom’s financial services industry. BENEFIT is owned by Banks in Bahrain, regulated by the CBB, to provide innovative Payment Capabilities, Information Management Solutions, and Business Process Outsourcing Services across different sectors in the Kingdom of Bahrain and the Region.

BENEFIT’s range of services – supported by GCCNet in countries within the region – include operating of Automated Teller Machines (ATM), Point of Sale (POS), GCCNet, The GCCNet Dispute Management System, Credit Reference Bureau (CRB), Telecom Bill Payment (Tele BP), Direct Debit (DD), Payment Gateway (PG), Bahrain Cheque Truncation System (BCTS), Amex Cards withdrawal, eCheque, EFTs, national eWallet, and national eKYC Platform for the financial sectors.