Bendigo Bank, Samsung launch QR code mobile payments in Australia

The service is available to consumers with a MasterCard or Visa card that they can link to their Redy mobile wallet to fund transactions. A Redy app is available for both iOS and Android and Bendigo Bank customers can also link Redy to a savings account.

Shoppers are rewarded with ‘creds’ each time they pay with Redy. Creds can then be spent at any Redy merchant or donated to charity.

Merchants who sign up for the service receive a Redy tablet they use to process transactions by entering the amount of a purchase and selecting ‘OK’ to generate a QR code. The customer then scans this code with their mobile phone to get details of the transaction and confirm the purchase.

In July 2013, Australian technology company Mint Wireless signed a wholesale agreement with Bendigo Bank to offer a chip and PIN-based mobile payments solution to Australian merchants.