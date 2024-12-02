Bendigo and Adelaide Bank to implement open banking

The bank has spent the past three years revamping its development and test processes and creating reusable code components that can be used to build new applications.

It has also adopted IBM cloud (formerly SoftLayer), running its own isolated, protected version of Cloud Foundry for platform-as-a-service functionalities, which is hosted in an Australian IBM data centre. Under open banking, customers will have more control over their finance data and be able to authorise sharing it with other institutions or third parties, such as fintechs.

According to Bendigo and Adelaide representatives, the bank is going to work under OAuth, the authorisation protocol used as part of the UK’s version of open banking, upon which the Australian version is set to be modelled.