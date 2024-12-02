BellyMelly launches dine-in solution to help local restaurants and the communities they serve

According to the press release, the BellyMelly app it’s free and provides a zero-contact option for restaurants and customers, whether they want to dine in person or have their meals delivered. To use the service in restaurants, customers have to download the BellyMelly app, scan the QR code – which can be displayed on each table within the restaurant – and order a meal, which is immediately sent to the restaurant's kitchen. Afterwards, the app enables the customer to make the contactless payment for the meal and add a tip, while the restaurant’s waitstaff brings the food directly to the customer's table.

Furthermore, regarding the takeout food option, users can order from a local restaurant by using the BellyMelly app or online portal. Besides, by selecting upon checkout from a list of local community organisations, consumers can donate a percentage of the sale price at no cost. Each restaurant decides an appropriate percentage to donate to its community partner of choice – anything from non-profit organisations to local schools. Subsequently, BellyMelly collects the payment, sends the profit to the restaurant, and shares the donation directly with community organisations.

Overall, BellyMelly helps local restaurants keep up with third-party sites for takeout and delivery orders, while allowing users the opportunity to give back to their local communities at no cost to them.