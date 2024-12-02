BELLIN introduces QR code fraud protection feature

The GTB Hub app Verify-Your-Supplier feature with its integrated supplier platform is a digital and independent verification tool that enables users to store, maintain and verify account data. It represents a targeted approach to payment fraud and helps curtail damaging schemes such as payment diversion.

This has now been enhanced with the option of scanning QR codes to verify that communicated details are genuine. The app supports all the most common QR code formats, including GiroCode, EPC or APC, as well as a dedicated BELLIN format. This enables users to scan any code worldwide.

The functionality represents a digital solution for the “QR-bills” to be implemented in 2020 as part of the Swiss payment migration to ISO 20022.