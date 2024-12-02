Bell, RBC m-payment service available to 4 more devices

RBC and Bell launched the mobile payments service in January 2014. The service allows customers to make small-ticket payments (debit or credit) from a mobile device.

At launch the initiative was available to Samsung Galaxy S3 and Samsung Galaxy S4 owners, but now those who have the LG G2, Sony Xperia Z1, HTC One (M7) and the Samsung Galaxy Note 3 can start using this form of payment as well.

In addition, RBC also noted that the BlackBerry Z10, BlackBerry Q10, Bold 9900, Bold 9790 and Curve 9360 will have this payment feature enabled soon.