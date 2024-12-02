Bell, RBC launch a m-payments service

The RBC Wallet is a mobile commerce service that allows Bell and RBC customers (debit or credit) to make small-ticket payments from a mobile device.

With this service, customers can pay for items at any locations that have Visa payWave or Interac Flash, with payments being limited to USD 50.

Bell and RBC have been testing their mobile payment service since May 2013.

In recent news, RBC has launched a person-to-person (P2P) electronic money transfer solution which enables customers to send money to Facebook Messenger contacts, from within the RBC Canada application.