Bell ID gets certified for cloud mobile payments by three of the largest payment schemes

The HCE provider’s software manages the lifecycle of virtual cards, keys, certificates and NFC payment credentials in a secure, remote environment rather than in the mobile device, providing banks with the independence and control to manage customer payment assets.

Bell ID Secure Element in the Cloud provides the functionality to complete transactions through a remote secure element using a standard EMV contactless terminal and acceptance infrastructure. When consumers tap their phones to make transactions, card credentials are safely accessed and used securely to perform the transactions with the point-of-sale terminals. The data is presented in the same format as in a standard physical contactless card-present transaction.

In order to achieve these certifications, Bell ID was subjected to a number of stringent security and functionality reviews. The platform is aligned with global requirements supporting, for example, multiple application identifiers (AIDs) in the same funding account, in line with the specific requirements of the US market.