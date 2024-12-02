Bell ID becomes member of Mobey Forum

As a new Associate Member, Bell ID is set to provide its expertise in host card emulation (HCE) related to mobile payments to the work of the association’s Business Workgroup.

Bell ID’s chip lifecycle management software enables banks, mobile network operators and other entities to manage mobile near field communication services and devices, in addition to EMV chip payment cards and other tokens.

In June 2013, Bell ID launched Secure Element (SE) in the cloud to enhance the provisioning of NFC-based mobile services.