Bell ID and First Data team up to introduce mWallet to Eurobank Poland

Eurobank Poland has integrated Bell ID’s Secure Element (SE) in the Cloud software and First Data Poland’s data preparation, personalization and processing services into its mobile wallet application.

Bell ID’s cloud-based mobile payments software platform allows consumers to make contactless payments with Android mobile devices using near field communication (NFC). The First Data Mobile Platform offers customers data preparation and transaction processing, which is integrated seamlessly with the HCE solution provided by Bell ID.

In January 2016 Bell ID has been acquired by chip maker Rambus.

Bell ID is a mobile payments provider. The technologies created by Bell ID include a full suite of mobile payment solutions that support cloud-based services using host card emulation (HCE), EMVCo tokenization (TSP), trusted services management (TSM) for SIM-based projects and embedded secure element solutions.