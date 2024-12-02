Belinvestbank enables JCB Cards acceptance in Belarus

As part of the agreement, Belinvestbanks acquiring network of 500 ATMs and 7,300 merchants will begin accepting JCB Card for cash withdrawals and payments in the country.

The launch is perceived as a crucial step for the issuance projects in Russia where JCB Cards and co-badged Mir-JCB Cards have been issued since 2015, Belarus being one of the main routes for business people and tourists from Russia.

Furthermore, the bank is expanding opportunities for cardholders of the Russian national payment system MIR: the co-badged Mir-JCB cards will be accepted in Belarus via acquiring network of Belinvestbank. Payments for goods and services with payment card eliminate the need of foreign currency exchange for Belarusian rubles.