Belgium to host 5,000 new online stores annually

It also means that, on average, 14 online stores will be launched every day. At the estimated growth rate of online stores, Belgian consumers will be able to shop at more online stores than physical ones by 2020, according to data released by the online retail association BeCommerce, ecommercenews.eu reports.

In 2010, there were just about 10,000 online stores active in the local market, but nowadays this number has increased to almost 25,000. Carine Moitier, BeCommerce representative, has claimed that around 70% of the annual estimated growth in online stores growth will come from retailers who switch from one channel to more sales channels (omnichannel).

According to a recent report issued by BeCommerce, online spendings were worth EUR 2.1 billion during Q1, 2015. The expectation back then was that about 80 million purchases will be conducted online until the end of 2015 and these online purchases will be worth EUR 7 billion.