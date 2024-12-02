Belgium: m-commerce to reach over EUR 213 mln in 2014

These are the findings of a research study by the Belgian ecommerce association BeCommerce. The 5 most popular product categories sold via mobile devices in Belgium are clothing, furniture and home decoration, tourist activities, toys and beauty products. Online sellers offer their website either with responsive design or develop a separate app to adapt to shopper’s demand to shop on their phones.

According to a study conducted by the research firm Wijs, Belgian ecommerce is not on the same track with surrounding countries and is rather seen as a playground for international companies which take in more and more ground.

Check out our Cross-border Ecommerce Research section here for more info on country-specific ecommerce facts and figures, preferred payment methods, risk and fraud, as well as ecommerce legislation and regulation for mature and emerging markets.