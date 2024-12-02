Belgium: KBC to offer payments using Garmin Pay

The move - aimed at accelerating the adoption of contactless payments in Belgium - makes KBC the first financial institution in Belgium to offer Garmin Pay – a contactless payment option for active customers.

Garmin Pay allows the connection between sport and payments: instead of having to carry cash or their bank card, the watch is all the customers need. Garmin Pay means that compatible Garmin Watch users now have the freedom to leave their phone and wallet at home when they’re working out. They can use it to pay wherever their exercise schedule takes them.

Over 90% of payment terminals in Belgium are now equipped for contactless transactions. At present, 7% of payments with KBC bank cards are made contactlessly.

Garmin Pay offers customers an alternative payment method that’s ideal for use on the go. Garmin’s contactless solution allows them to pay at any merchant that accepts both contactless and Maestro. Payments are free of charge. There are also close to 20 000 registered compatible Garmin watches in Belgium.

Owners of a sports watch with the payment function can link it to their KBC Bank Card via the Garmin Connect app. Customers can only make a payment when the payment function has been activated by entering their Garmin PIN on the watch. The PIN remains valid for a maximum of 24 hours or until the watch is taken off. Once the PIN has been entered, the user can make payments easily by accessing the pay function and then holding their watch up to the payment terminal.