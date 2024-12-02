Belgium: Elavon partners with bpost

In the agreement, Elavon offers acquiring processing for card present (point-of-sales and vending machines), including contactless and will offer also acquiring services for card-not-present (ecommerce) to international networks, debit and credit cards.

bpost employs 34,000 people worldwide and handles six million payment transactions per year at around 650 post offices serving the entire Belgian territory.

Elavon implemented payment services at bpost’s office branches in six months; it used existing point-of-sales and electronic cash registers to offer a customised payments solution.

Elavon has experience in Europe facilitating payments for governments, municipalities and the public/private sector. The company manages council and motor tax as well as revenue payment services in Ireland and expedites payments for Poland’s aviation and transportation department.